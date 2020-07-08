Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday inaugurated a Plasma Therapy Unit for treating COVID-19 patients at the Seven Hills Hospital in suburban Andheri and urged those who have recovered from the deadly infection to help save lives by donating blood plasma.

The unit is an initiative of initiative of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It will offer convalescent plasma therapy to COVID-19 patients using donated blood plasma from those who have recovered.

"We are facing an unprecedented challenge to our health in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising to the occasion, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, the police, municipal and government staff are working tirelessly to deliver effective healthcare to all those affected by the virus," said Tendulkar.

"Researchers around the globe are working to find an effective vaccine and treatment. In this, plasma therapy has emerged as an option to treat critically ill patients. I congratulate the BMC on starting this service that will save lives," added the former batsman, who has multiple records to his name.

He urged those who have recovered to donate their blood and save critically ill patients.

"I appeal to people who have recovered completely from COVID to come forward and donate their blood for plasma therapy and help to save lives of patients who are critically ill," said Tendulkar.

Plasma of a donor, who has recovered, contains high levels of antibodies against the pathogen that is the cause of the disease.

When this convalescent plasma is transfused into another patient with the same disease, it helps in generating immediate immune response.

Maharashtra has over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases, the highest in the country.

