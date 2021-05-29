St John's [Antigua], May 29 (ANI): The complete squads for the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed following the player draft held on Friday.

The 2021 tournament gets underway on August 28 and the final will be played on September 19.

The star-studded line-ups feature the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean as well as some of the biggest names in international cricket.

"There have been a number of changes to the squads this year. Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are teaming up at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots with Sherfane Rutherford joining them," an official statement on the website of CPL read.

Keemo Paul has moved to the St Lucia Zouks and Oshane Thomas will now be representing the Barbados Tridents.

The overseas signings include Shakib al Hasan, Chris Morris, Faf du Plessis, Matthew Wade, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Shoaib Malik.

There are spots for exciting Pakistani players Haider Ali, Azam Khan and Usman Qadir and Englishman Samit Patel will be playing at his first CPL. All 33 matches will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts with the final set to take place on 19 September.

Full Squads:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmed, Jason Mohammad, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Ibrahim Zadran, Veerasammy Peramaul, Abhijay Mansigh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud

St Lucia Zouks: Faf du Plessis, Wahab Riaz, Keemo Paul, Matthew Wade, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Obed McCoy, Rakheem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Alzarri Joseph

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julian, Ali Khan

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Fabien Allen, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Devon Thomas, Rayad Emrit, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Da Silva, Mikyle Louis

Barbados Tridents: Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Smit Patel

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Naveen ul Haq, Romario Shepherd, Waqar Salamkheil, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odeon Smith, Niall Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd. (ANI)

