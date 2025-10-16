Dubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI): Cricket witnessed a landmark moment in its evolution with the global launch of Test Twenty, a revolutionary 80-over format that blends the strategic richness of Test cricket with the high-octane excitement of T20.

Conceptualised by sports entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of The One One Six Network, this new Fourth Format aims to discover and celebrate the next generation of cricketing greats while uniting the sport's traditional spirit with modern innovation, as per a press release.

-A New Format for a New Generation

Played over 80 overs, two innings of 20 overs per side, Test Twenty brings the essence of Test cricket into a single day. The format retains traditional outcomes (win, loss, tie, or draw) while ensuring fast-paced, broadcast-friendly play that rewards both strategic depth and player skill.

Speaking at the global launch event, Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of The One One Six Network, said, "This is not another league, it is a living tribute to the spirit of cricket. Test Twenty preserves the game's legacy while shaping its future."

-Legends Lead the Vision

The Test Twenty Advisory Board features four of the game's most iconic figures -- AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh -- united by a shared belief that cricket must evolve while staying true to its roots.

Sharing his thoughts, Advisory Board Member and AB de Villiers said, "Test Twenty is innovation with intent -- it honours the traditions of the game while embracing the possibilities of the future. It gives young players a new dream to chase and fans a new story to follow."

Sir Clive Lloyd remarked, "Having lived through every era of cricket, I can say this -- the game has always adapted, but never this thoughtfully. Test Twenty brings back the art and rhythm of the sport, yet keeps it alive with modern energy."

Matthew Hayden added, "As a player and a parent, I see this as cricket's bridge between eras -- a format that carries the wisdom of the old world into the fire of the new. For young players, this is a chance to grow not just as athletes, but as people."

Harbhajan Singh stated, "Cricket needed a fresh heartbeat -- something that connects today's youth with the game's original spirit. Test Twenty does exactly that."

Supporting Bahirvani operationally is Michael Fordham, former CEO of Rajasthan Royals, who joins Test Twenty as Chief Operating Officer.

-Youth-First Global Movement

More than just a format, Test Twenty is a global talent ecosystem designed for players aged 13-19, combining analytics-driven selection with AI-based evaluation. Through the Junior Test Twenty Championship (JTTC), spanning over 50 nations, young cricketers will have the opportunity to enter national and global player pools, leading to selection for professional franchises.

Bahirvani further explained, "Our mission is to build the NCAA equivalent for cricket -- a merit-based feeder system that empowers young talent everywhere, regardless of gender, background, or geography."

-Technology Meets Tradition

At the heart of Test Twenty lies a proprietary AI Discovery Engine -- a cutting-edge system integrating video analytics, motion sensors, and data science to evaluate skill and potential with complete objectivity. Through Tech-Transfer Partnerships (TTP), this technology will be shared with cricket boards, academies, and associations worldwide, supporting transparent and bias-free talent discovery.

The Championship Begins January 2026

The inaugural Test Twenty season launches in January 2026, featuring six global franchises -- three Indian city-based teams and three international teams (Dubai, London, and one from the United States). Each 16-player franchise squad will include eight Indian and eight international players, creating a dynamic intersection of local and global talent.

Player registration for cricketers aged 13-19 opens at 7:00 PM IST on October 16, 2025, at www.testwenty.com/register.

Niranjan Shah, Former BCCI Secretary, said on this format, "Test Twenty is a defining step in cricket's story -- a visionary bridge between tradition and modernity."

Madan Lal, 1983 World Cup Winner, added, "This platform is exactly what the next generation needs -- it connects grassroots talent with the global stage." (ANI)

