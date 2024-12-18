Mumbai, December 18: The cricketing fraternity took to social media to praise 38-year-old off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin following his announcement of retirement from Test cricket after the conclusion of the Brisbane Test at the Gabba on Wednesday. India's celebrated off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed his decision to retire from international cricket moments after the Brisbane Test ended in a draw. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Timing of Indian Off-Spinner’s Retirement, Says ‘The Spinner Left India One Short’.

West Indies legend Ian Bishop lauded Ashwin's contributions during his illustrious 14-year international career.

Ian Bishop Lauds Ravi Ashwin

Thank you Ravi Ashwin. Glad you came, and that you were a part of the international game for so long, with such excellence. You taught, you educated and you entertained🙏🏽. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 18, 2024

Former India captain and leg-spinner Anil Kumble congratulated Ashwin on his "stellar" career.

Anil Kumble Congratulates Ravi Ashwin

.@ashwinravi99, your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary! With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field. Congratulations on a stellar career, and here's to an even brighter future off the field! 👏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/60lbNnyPi8 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 18, 2024

India's right-handed batter KL Rahul praised Ashwin for his skill, determination, and passion for the game.

KL Rahul Heaps Praise on Ravi Ashwin

Congratulations on a legendary career, Ash! Your skill, determination, and passion for the game has inspired us all. It’s been an honor to share the field and the dressing room with you. Wishing you all the best for what lies ahead.@ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/xBlWsl2Ra5 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) December 18, 2024

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara reflected on his shared moments with Ashwin during their time in the national team.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Tweet on Ravi Ashwin Retirement

Many congratulations on a career you can be very proud of Ash! Your dedication and contribution to Indian cricket, consistently over a long period of time, will be etched in history, as one of the best to have represented the country! Over the years, we have shared countless… pic.twitter.com/bjnjFD4s54 — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 18, 2024

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal described Ashwin's retirement as befitting a legend.

Mayank Agarwal Describes Ravi Ashwin's Retirement

He came, he saw, he conquered, and he left like a legend! This is so your style to spin this sudden announcement, Ashley !! One of the best spinners I have had the privilege of sharing the dressing room with. Thank you for the magic, the memories, and the mastery. Continue to… pic.twitter.com/COXosJpgz3 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 18, 2024

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who shared the dressing room with Ashwin at both international and domestic levels, commended him on his remarkable career.

Dinesh Karthik's Tweet on Ravi Ashwin's Retirement

a GOAT retires Well done on what's been an outstanding career . Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU. @ashwinravi99 Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends ❤️#INDvAUS #ashwin#legend — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 18, 2024

Earlier, Ashwin appeared alongside India's captain Rohit Sharma at the post-match press conference to announce his decision. Speculation about his retirement began to build when he became emotional and was hugged by Virat Kohli.

Ashwin played 106 Tests, taking a staggering 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs. His contributions to Indian cricket extend far beyond these impressive statistics. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619). He also has the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (67). Ravi Ashwin Retires: Top Records by India’s Greatest All-Rounder That Establish His Legacy in International Cricket.

Ashwin was instrumental in India's dominance in Test cricket, especially during their rise to the top between 2014 and 2019. In limited-overs cricket, Ashwin played 181 matches, taking 228 wickets. He featured in 116 ODIs, claiming 156 wickets with best figures of 4/25 and scoring 707 runs. In 65 T20Is, he took 72 wickets, with best figures of 4/8, and scored 184 runs.

With 765 international wickets across formats, Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker, behind Kumble (953). He was also part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the 2013 Champions Trophy team. Ashwin's retirement marks the end of a remarkable era, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future generations.

