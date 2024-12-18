India national cricket team ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement on Wednesday, December 18. Ashwin announced his retirement during the post-match presentation after the end of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The great cricketer ends his 14-year career with some of the historic records in international cricket, which established his legacy. All through his international career, Ashwin has been a cricket nerd with deep appreciation and an acute knowledge of his craft. His sharp brain and tactical skills have helped him to outfox many legendary cricketers of his era. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Fans React As India's Ace Spin Bowler Announces Retirement During IND vs AUS Test Series 2024.

Ashwin had many weapons in his arsenal while bowling. From outfoxing batters with his carrom ball to making opponents dance on his classical off-breaks, he etched his name in cricket history. Having had success in limited-over cricket early in his career, Ashwin made a legacy of his own in the Test format. The legendary all-rounder became a force and was unplayable in the Asian conditions with the ball in Test cricket. Apart from his bowling, Ashwin played a huge role with the bat. From his famous innings in the Sydney Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 to scoring crucial centuries in Tests for his nation, Ashwin has showcased his skills and talent at various stages for his nation. On that note, let's take a look at records which established Ravichandran Ashwin's legacy.

1. 765 international wickets for India: Ravi Ashwin retires from international cricket as the second-highest wicket-taker for his nation. Ashwin played 287 matches and picked up 765 wickets across formats for India. The off-spinner had an outstanding average of 25.80. Ahead of him is great leg-spinner Anil Kumble with 953 wickets to his name in 401 matches.

2. 537 Test wickets for India: The spin wizard was one of the greatest off-spinners in Test cricket. Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble. Ashwin retired after scalping 537 wickets in 106 Tests at a bowling average of 24.00. Anil Kumble (619) is the leading wicket-taker for India in Tests.

3. 37 five-wicket Hauls in Tests: The legendary off-spinner registered 37 five-wicket hauls, which is only bettered by Sri Lanka national cricket team great Muttiah Muralitharan (67) in the longest format. Ravi Ashwin Retires From Intermational Cricket: Virat Kohli Pays Heartwarming Tribute to India All-Rounder, Says ‘His Skill, Match Winning Contributions to Indian Cricket Are Second to None.’

4. Second fastest to 500 Test wickets: Ravichandran Ashwin is the second fastest to reach 500 Test wickets. He achieved this historic feat in 98 games in 2024. Ashwin remains the quickest bowler to reach 250, 300, and 350 wickets in the longest format.

5. 226 dismissals: The 38-year-old effected 226 dismissals in Test cricket, including bowled and LBW wickets. This is the most by any spinner in this format.

6. A hundred and five-wicket haul in Tests: The great all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has recorded a century and five-wicket haul four times in Test cricket. He is second on this elite list. England's legendary Ian Botham has achieved this feat five times in international cricket.

7. Oldest India bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Tests: During the Chennai Test against the Bangladesh national cricket team in 2024, Ravichandran Ashwin became the oldest Indian bowler to scalp a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Ashwin retired from international cricket in 2024 as India's most decorated cricketer. Earlier this year, Ashwin bagged 37 wickets in seven home Tests against England and Bangladesh, which showcased how lethal he was at the fraying of the ends of his career with the ball.

