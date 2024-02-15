New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday reached another milestone of playing the 1000th club match after taking part in Al Nassr's game against Al Fayha in the AFC Champions League (ACL).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a late-minute winner to help Al Nassr clinch crucial three points against Al Fayha in the ongoing ACL. In the 81st minute of the game, Ronaldo placed a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Also Read | Qatar Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases Past Ekaterina Alexandrova To Enter Third Straight Doha Quarterfinal; Faces Victoria Azarenka Next.

The 39-year-old has scored 746 goals after appearing in 1000 club games.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a stupendous 2023 as he ended the year after becoming the world's top goal-scorer.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola Power PSG To Win Over Real Sociedad.

In 2023, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 54 goals for his country and his current club, Al Nassr. English striker Harry Kane stood in second place with 52 for his country and newly joined club Bayern Munich. PSG and French attacker Kylian Mbappe scored 52 goals. Meanwhile, City and Norwegian striker Erling Halaand placed 50 goals.

Ronaldo is considered one of the best footballers in the world, and he has set a few records which will be hard to break.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, and he has played 51 matches for his new team and scored 45 goals.

In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese has appeared in 18 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 20 goals. Ronaldo also made nine assists in the 2023-24 season for Al Nassr. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)