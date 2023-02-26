Khamis Mushait [Saudi Arabia], February 26 (ANI): The Portuguese goal-scoring machine Cristiano Ronaldo scored a first-half hat-trick for Al Nassr against Damac in a 3-0 victory.

Cristiano had a slow start in his Saudi Arabia stint as his goalless drought from Premier League continued in the Saudi League. But now he has taken the whole league by storm. After scoring four goals against Al-Wehda, Ronaldo has now scored another hat trick in his name which takes him up to 62 career hat tricks. Before turning 30 the Portuguese had 30 hat tricks in his name but after passing the 30 age mark he has evolved into a different player as he has scored 32 hat tricks.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Nassr from the penalty spot in the 18th minute of the game. The Portuguese striker sent Damac's goalkeeper Alaqidi the wrong way with his unstoppable effort into the far left corner of the goal. It took him just five minutes to double his tally. With Al-Nassr on the break, Sultan Al-Ghannam managed to pierce through Damac's formation to find Cristiano who on his weak foot struck the ball with venom right from the edge of the box to give AL-Nassr a two-goal advantage.

Ronaldo found his third goal right at the end of the first half as Al-Nassr once again played on the break. Ghareeb showcased his beautiful dribbling skills as he made a run with the ball from his own to find Yahya who served the ball on a platter to Ronaldo. All Cristiano had to do was put the ball in the back of the net to extend their lead to three goals.

With an Instagram post Cristiano celebrated this occasion by calling it a special night. https://www.instagram.com/p/CpGISHGLk0h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

While other players start to fade after reaching their prime, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to keep his form and fitness intact. Cristiano will feature for Al-Nassr in their next game against Al-Batin which will be played on March 3. (ANI)

