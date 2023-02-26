Lionel Messi scored a brilliant last-minute free-kick in the previous match against Lille to help Paris Saint-Germain clinch a brilliant 4-3 victory at Parc des Princes, Paris. Messi's winner helped PSG to shrug off a three-match losing streak. It was his 11th goal of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season. On top of that, the Argentine forward has also dished out 10 assists so far. Overall, he has been one of the best performers of the French club this season. PSG will now face Olympique de Marseille in their next match at Orange Velodrome, Marseille. Today, in this article, we will take a look if the Argentine forward, Lionel Messi will be able to take part in the Marseille match. 'Speechless' Lionel Messi Reacts After Rafael Nadal Endorses Him to Win Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 Award.

Defending champions PSG are currently at the top position in the Ligue 1 2022/23 table. They have accumulated 57 points from 24 matches and will be hoping to add three more points against Marseille. However, this is not going to be an easy task. Marseille are currently in the 2nd position with 54 points from 24 matches, only five points behind PSG. A win in this match will help them to cut the deficit down to only two points. They have recently defeated the Parisians in the French Cup round of 16 and will be aiming to replicate the same.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi is hundred percent fit to take part in Paris Saint-Germain's next match against Marseille. As a result, he will be surely featuring in the starting eleven of the match. Marseille have the second-best defensive record in the league. On top of that, PSG will be without one of their superstars Neymar. Hence Messi will have to be at his best to guide his team to another victory. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star Score From Free-Kick to Help PSG Beat Lille 4–3 in Ligue 1 2022–23.

Similar to Messi, Christophe Galtier will have the services of Kylian Mbappe. The duo played great football in their last match and forced a comeback victory. Mbappe is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1 and his combination with Messi will determine the fate of the match.

