Turin, Oct 28 (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo was left off Juventus' match squad for the Champions League game against Barcelona on Wednesday, more than two weeks after the 35-year-old forward initially tested positive for COVID-19.

Ronaldo tested positive Oct. 13 and was reported to have no symptoms.

The Portuguese player posted a photo and message on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Feeling good and healthy!” he wrote.

“Forza Juve!”

Ronaldo first tested positive two days before Portugal's Nations League match against Sweden. He was dropped from the squad after another test on Oct. 14 confirmed the positive result.

On Tuesday, Juventus refused to comment on Italian media reports that Ronaldo's latest test was still positive for COVID-19.

Álvaro Morata replaced Ronaldo against Dynamo Kyiv last week and scored twice in a 2-0 win in Group G. (AP)

