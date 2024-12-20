New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) CRPF and ITBP jawans will join Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the first 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' event in the capital.

Come Sunday, the ride will start at 8 am from Major Dhyanchand National Stadium and proceed along Kartavya Path, stated a release.

This will turn into a nation-wide movement which will take place every Sunday in multiple locations.

The campaign aims to promote cycling for fitness, eco-friendly transportation, and community building.

Athletes, fitness influencers, cycling clubs, and the general public will also participate in the event, which will be held in over 500 locations across India.

The Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, is the fundamental programme that encourages Indians to adopt healthier lifestyles.

