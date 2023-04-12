Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

It is Dhoni's 200th match as CSK captain. For CSK, Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Pretorius make way for Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana.

Pace spearhead Trent Boult misses out due to a niggle for the Royals.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, , Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(wk/c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh.

