Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27: After his side's 63-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Rachin Ravindra showered praise on the fans of the yellow brigade saying they were 'amazing'.

In a video shared on the official social media handle of the CSK, Ravindra said the CSK fans were loud on Tuesday when they faced the Gujarat-based franchise.

The Kiwi allrounder added that it was a "special feeling" when the home crowd was chanting his name.

"I am not sure I am quite a favourite just yet, but, yeah, I mean, the Chennai fans are amazing. Like, I sort of mentioned last time how loud it was and they didn't disappoint again today. And I guess it's always a great, special feeling when you have got fans sharing your name and I mean, I am very grateful that to happen and it's just shows a love and support the CSK fans have for the players. So very, very thankful and hope it keeps on coming," Ravindra said.

"Rachin nation! Here's some Yellove back," CSK wrote while sharing the video.

GT put CSK into bat first after winning the toss. Fiery knocks from Rachin Ravindra (46 in 20 balls, with six fours and three sixes), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six) and Dube (51 in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes) took CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs.+Rashid Khan (2/49) and Spencer Johnson (1/35) were among the picks of the bowlers for GT.

In the run-chase, GT kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sai Sudharsan (37 in 31 balls, with three fours), Wriddhiman Saha (21 in 17 balls, with four boundaries) and David Miller (21 in 16 balls, with three fours) tried to put up a fight, but it was just not enough. GT were restricted to 143/8 and lost by 63 runs.

Tushar Deshpande (2/21), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/30) were the top bowlers for CSK. Dube took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

