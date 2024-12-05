New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The International Cricket Council has reached a consensus to conduct next year's Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, allowing India to play its share of matches in Dubai while agreeing "in principle" to a similar arrangement in multi-lateral events till 2027.

According to a top ICC source, the decision was more or less finalised during an informal meeting between the body's new President Jay Shah and the Board of Directors, including Pakistan, at its headquarters in Dubai on Thursday.

"It's been agreed in principle by all parties that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in the UAE and Pakistan with India playing its matches in Dubai. It's a win-win situation for all stakeholders," the ICC source told PTI.

The Champions Trophy is to be held in February-March next year.

Pakistan, while withdrawing its boycott threat and agreeing to go hybrid in the previous ICC meet last week, had demanded a reciprocal arrangement for itself till 2031. However, the ICC has agreed to a hybrid model for all its events till 2027.

During this period, India will be hosting the women's ODI World Cup in October this year and the 2026 men's T20 World Cup jointly with Sri Lanka.

Given the hosting arrangement, Pakistan would not have been compelled to travel to India if they had insisted against it in 2026 even if a hybrid model was not in place.

"During the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, Pakistan will play its matches in Sri Lanka. The compensation demanded by PCB for the Champions Trophy hybrid model is still under consideration," the source said.

Agreeing to this arrangement means that the Indian women's team will have to travel to a neutral venue to play their league match against Pakistan, should that be necessitated by the schedule which is yet to come out.

"Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," Pakistan Cricket Board head Mohsin Naqvi had stated after the last ICC meet.

The latest development will clear the decks for the release of Champions Trophy schedule which has been long awaited by fans and broadcasters, Star Sports.

As per the contract between the ICC and the broadcaster, the governing body was expected to give it the schedule of the tournament at least 90 days in advance but that deadline has already been breached.

The channel's representatives were in Dubai to discuss the operational modalities of the 'Hybrid Model' and prospective schedule with Shah. But that meeting was postponed to Saturday, according to sources.

The PCB had earlier indicated that it wanted a greater share in the annual revenue cycle to accommodate the Indian demand for a hybrid model but there is no word yet on whether this has been discussed.

India have not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed more than 150 people. Their last bilateral engagement was back in 2012.

Their latest refusal to travel has been blamed on security concerns and the ICC has stated more than once that it does not expect any member board to go against government travel advisories.

