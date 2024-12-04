The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) took to social media platform X and shared how the Champions Trophy as part of the ICC Global Trophy Tour was received in the nation, where fans across cities welcomed the title with open arms. The Champions Trophy was on display in Kabul and also visited famous places in Bamyan and Paktia provinces, which include the UNESCO world heritage site - Bamiyan Buddha. Afghanistan Cricket Board Shares Pictures After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toured Kabul in Afghanistan

Champions Trophy 2025 Global Tour In Afghanistan Wraps Up

The Champions Trophy in the Beautiful Land of Afghanistan 🏆 The ICC Champions Trophy made a special visit to Afghanistan from November 26-28. It was on display in the bustling capital, Kabul, and at some stunning spots in Bamyan and Paktia provinces. Fans got to see the trophy… pic.twitter.com/XILcPMydc3 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 4, 2024

