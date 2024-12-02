The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) took to their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter), where they shared pictures of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tour after it reached Kabul in Afghanistan. The Champions Trophy 2025 toured some of the historical places in Kabul, including Babur Garden and Shah-E-Du Shamshira Mosque. Earlier, the Champions Trophy 2025 toured some of Pakistan's well-known places, including Islamabad and Karachi. The Champions Trophy will reach India from January 15 to January 26. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Makes Startling Revelation, 'Hybrid Model Had Already Been Signed Earlier.'

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meets Scenic View in Kabul

The Champions Trophy Meets the Stunning Sights of Kabul! 🏆 On its first day in Afghanistan, the Champions Trophy toured Kabul's most beautiful and historic spots! From the serene Babur Garden to the vibrant Qargha Dam, the historic Shah-E-Du Shamshira Mosque, and finally, the… pic.twitter.com/FizPDXMOvO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 2, 2024

