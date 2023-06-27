Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 27: A monstrous century by opener Paul Stirling followed by exceptional contributions from bowlers helped Ireland end their disappointing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign with a 138-run consolation win over UAE at Bulawayo on Tuesday. With this win, Ireland ends their group-stage campaign in fourth place in Group B, with one win and three losses. They have a total of only two points. UAE is at the bottom, having lost all of their four matches. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Paul Stirling Reaches His Century

In the chase of 350, UAE started off well with a 58-run opening stand between Muhammad Waseem (45 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Aryansh Sharma (18). After the dismissal of Waseem, UAE lost some wickets quickly. They were reduced to 109/6 in 20.3 overs. Then came a 70-run stand for the seventh wicket between Basil Hameed (39 in 52 balls, with three sixes) and Sanchit Sharma (44 in 54 with a four and three sixes). With the required rate getting higher, it did not keep them in the game, but atleast put UAE in a position to bow out of the tournament with a respectful score.

But their dismissals left UAE with very little firepower and they were bundled out for 211 in 39 overs. Andy McBrine (2/34), George Dockrell (2/32), Josh Little (2/30) and Curtis Campher (2/14) were impressive with the ball for Ireland. Earlier, put to bat first by UAE, Ireland posted a massive 349/4 in their 50 overs. Paul Stirling's powerful century, a knock of 162 in 134 balls, with 15 fours and eight sixes largely powered the Irish innings. He had a 183-run third wicket stand with skipper Andy Balbirnie (66 in 88 balls, with five fours and a six).

Harry Tector, the top-ranked Irish batter, continued his rich run of form with a knock of 57 in 33 balls. His knock had four boundaries and two sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell fired small, but impactful cameos in the end to take Ireland to a big score. Sanchit Sharma (3/46) was the pick of the bowlers for UAE. Stirling was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

Earlier, half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka and an all-round effort from Maheesh Theekshana helped Sri Lanka defeat Scotland by 82 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match by 82 runs on Tuesday to end their group stage on high. With this win, Lanka end at the top of Group B with four wins in four games and a total of eight points. On the other hand, Scotland ends in second place with three wins and a loss in four matches, which combines to total of six points.

Chasing 246 set by one-time champions, Scotland lost their wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 99/7 in 20.5 overs. Christopher McBride (29) and skipper Richie Berrington (10) were the only players from top/middle-order to touch double figures. Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Theekshana did majority of the damage, including some help from skipper Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara. Carnage! Logan van Beek Smashes 30 Runs in Super Over vs West Indies During ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier (Watch Video).

A 55-run stand between Chris Greaves (56 in 41 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Chris Sole (17) kept Scotland's hopes alive temporarily, but the experience of the former champions was just too much. Scotland was bundled out for 163 in just 29 overs. Theekshana (3/41) and Hasaranga (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for SL.

Earlier, put to bat first, SL could manage only 245 runs in 49.3 overs. Pathum Nissanka (75 in 85 balls, with 10 fours) and Charith Asalanka (63 in 65 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) slammed valuable half-centuries. Nissanka had a 55-run stand for the third wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama (26) and then Asalanka had a 61-run fifth-wicket stand with Dhananjaya de Silva (23) that took Lanka to a 200-plus score. Hasaranga (15) and Theekshana (16*) contributed some valuable runs down the order. Chris Greaves (4/32) and Mark Watt (3/52) were among the leading wicket-takers for Scotland. Theekshana was given the 'Player of the Match' award for

