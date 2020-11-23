Dhaka, Nov 23 (PTI) Cricket West Indies has indicated that the away Test series against Bangladesh early next year could be reduced to two matches from three, citing the "pressures" that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic.

CWI assured that the "best available" team will be sent for the tour in January comprising three Tests, as many ODIs and two T20Is but wants the five-day games to be reduced.

"There has been an option to reduce from three to two Tests but it is not finalised yet. It will be finalised within the next few days," Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The problem is (that) we have to look at it from all perspectives, that of COVID-19, scheduling and cost. These days, the pressures that COVID has brought to world cricket are significant in terms of revenue.

"We want to come to Bangladesh because we respect the relationship and the bilateral agreements that we have."

While Bangladesh is yet to play any international cricket since March, West Indies were one of the first to resume post the COVID-19 break when it toured England in July.

The West Indies are currently touring New Zealand for three T20 Internationals and two Tests and that engagement will end on December 15.

"I just want to assure you that we will always send the best available team to any tour that we undertake, including Bangladesh. We believe a tour to Bangladesh is always a challenging tour because it is an environment that's very different to our own conditions," Skerritt said.

"We are doing everything we can to participate in tours abroad and at home. The COVID-19 pandemic is making it extremely difficult to implement our plans."

