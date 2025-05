Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], May 27 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) are pleased to announce the staging of the 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala, set for June 22, at the historic Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord's Castle, an official statement said.

The event, which will be televised across the region, will celebrate the greatest achievements of West Indies players and honor the 50th anniversary of the West Indies' iconic 1975 ICC Men's World Cup victory.

Also Read | PAK vs BAN 2025: Head Coach Phil Simmons Urges Bangladesh Young Pacers To Step Up Against Pakistan.

"The CWI/WIPA Awards Gala is a significant event that highlights the accomplishments of our players, who continue to inspire fans throughout our region and beyond. This celebration reflects our shared commitment to elevate the game and recognises the contributions of our cricketers. It is vital that we create platforms to honor their dedication and hard work, while also paying tribute to the rich legacy of our cricketing heroes from the past." stated Kishore Shallow, President of CWI.

"This event reflects the strong partnership between CWI and WIPA to recognise excellence in West Indies cricket. Through this Awards Gala, we not only celebrate the present generation of players who continue to make their mark, but also honor the past achievements that have paved the way for today's talent. The commitment to excellence, unity, and growth within West Indies cricket is what makes this event so meaningful and necessary for our community." said Wavell Hinds, President and CEO of WIPA.(ANI)

Also Read | Asian Athletics Championships 2025: Gulveer Singh Wins Gold Medal in Men's 10,000M Race; Bronze for Race Walker Servin Sebastian (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)