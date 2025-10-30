New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Dabang Delhi K.C. have stormed their way into the final of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12, emerging as one of the most consistent and dominant teams of the season. The season 8 champions are now eyeing their second PKL title, after a campaign that showcased their resilience, tactical brilliance, and depth in squad strength, as per a release from Dabang Delhi K.C.

The capital-based franchise began Season 12 in sensational fashion, registering a six-match winning streak that immediately positioned them as title contenders. Their dream start was briefly halted by a narrow defeat to the Patna Pirates (33-30), but the setback only reignited their fighting spirit. The team bounced back emphatically, stringing together five consecutive victories to become the first team to qualify for the PKL Season 12 Playoffs.

With qualification secured early, Dabang Delhi K.C. opted to test their bench strength in the final leg of the league stage. Despite experimenting with combinations, they managed one win from their last three games, finishing the league phase with an impressive 13 wins and 5 losses, securing 2nd place on the points table, just behind Puneri Paltan.

In the much-anticipated Qualifier 1 clash, Dabang Delhi K.C. faced table-toppers Puneri Paltan in what turned out to be a classic encounter. The match ended in a thrilling tie, marking the third consecutive draw between the two sides this season. The contest was eventually decided in a tie-breaker, where Dabang Delhi KC held their nerve to clinch a 6-4 victory, becoming the first team to book their spot in the PKL Season 12 final.

Speaking after the win, Dabang Delhi KC's Head Coach Joginder Narwal expressed confidence in his side's all-round performance, "This team has shown remarkable consistency and character throughout the season. Every player has stepped up when needed and we are fully focused on bringing the trophy back to Delhi. Puneri Paltan has been a top competitor for us. All our matches have ended in a tie breaker. We have to give our 100% against them," as quoted from a release by Dabang Delhi K.C.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Prashant Ramesh Mishra, CEO of Dabang Delhi K.C., said, "This season has been a testament to the strength, unity, and determination of our team. Under Ashu Malik's inspiring leadership, the players have displayed immense maturity and fighting spirit, staying composed under pressure and delivering when it mattered most. Ashu was well supported by Ajinkya Pawar and Neeraj Narwal throughout the season and in his absence as well. The veterans of PKL Fazel Atrachali and Surjeet Singh have been top notch as defenders for the team. Experience always helps you to get out of crunch situations and this duo has delivered for us. Coach Joginder Narwal has done a remarkable job in guiding the team with his experience and tactical acumen, ensuring that every player contributes to the collective goal. As we head into the final against Puneri Paltan, we are fully focused and motivated to give our best and win the trophy in front of our home fans."

With momentum, experience, and a deep squad on their side, Dabang Delhi K.C. now stand just one step away from reclaiming the PKL crown and head coach Joginder Narwal from etching his name once again in Kabaddi history in becoming the first Captain and first Coach to win the PKL titles for the same team. (ANI)

