New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC will take on U Mumba in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 beginning in Bengaluru on October 7.

The opening day will witness two more matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans followed by the tie between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas.

According to the first-part of the schedule announced on Thursday, the tournament will begin at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, it will move to Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on October 27 for the next leg.

The second-part schedule will be released by the end of October to help the 12 teams assess and re-build their competition strategies for the second half of the tournament.

As per the schedule for the first half, Haryana Steelers will open their campaign against Bengal Warriors on October 8 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

"We are excited about the schedule that has come through and beginning against a strong team in Bengal Warriors in our first game will put us right in the thick of things. Our players have been training hard for over a month now, and we believe we are ready for the competition," said Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh.

The JSW Sports-owned franchise will compete in 11 matches between the months of October and November, which will be spread across two venues - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Balewadi in Pune.

This time, fans will have an opportunity to come back to the stadium and catch their favourite stars in action, and Manpreet said the presence of spectators will motivate players to give their best on the mat.

"All athletes always enjoy competing with fans cheering them on. It gives a player motivation to put their best in each and every game. We are confident that the presence of fans will allow our players to play freely and also enjoy the atmosphere. We are eager for the season to begin," he said.

