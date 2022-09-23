India and Australia will face off against each other in the second game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on September 23, 2022 (Friday) as both teams aim for a win for different reasons. So prior to the match, we take a look at Nagpur's weather along with the rain forecast. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Tickets: Fans Stand in Queue For More Than 24 Hours to Buy India vs Australia Hyderabad T20 Match Tickets Offline (Watch Video).

The weather in Nagpur on September 23, 2022 (Friday) is looking good for a game of cricket. It was understood that the team's training session was cancelled due to heavy rainfall but the match does not seem to be in any jeopardy as of now.

The Regional Met Centre of Nagpur has predicted thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations across the Vidarbha subdivision on Friday and Saturday. Nagpur is expected to experience cloudy skies with a few spells of rains and thundershowers as a minor yellow watch has been issued over the city and its surrounding districts.

As per the weather forecast, the temperatures in Nagpur will be around 20 degrees celsius throughout the day and there are very few chances of rain. However, one cannot rule out the possibility of rain playing spoilsport. There is a 40 per cent probability of light showers around the time of the toss but thereafter, rain probability reduces significantly.

Nagpur will host an international cricket match for the first time in two years as India and Australia face off. Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the series after a win in the opening match and will be aiming to seal the series. Meanwhile, India are looking to get back on level terms.