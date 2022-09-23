Pakistan levelled the seven-game T20 series versus England in style as they beat the visitors by 10 wickets in the second match. The game was special considering how sub-par the hosts were in the opener but they looked like a completely different outfit in the previous match. Chasing 200 is never easy in cricket's shortest format but skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were at their very best as they chased down this mammoth total with ease. Wickets in Pakistan are relatively flat and no total is ever safe. Toss will play a crucial role in the third game today between the sides. Pakistan versus England will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 8:00 PM IST. Babar Azam Becomes First Pakistan Batsman to Score Two T20I Centuries, Achieves Feat During PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I.

Babar Azam had been struggling for a while now for Pakistan but ended the barren run in style with a century. His return to form came at the ideal time as Pakistan had been struggling to get those big totals. Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the consistent performers and his good score did not come as a surprise. Haris Rauf has bowled with conviction so far and Pakistan will hope his good form can continue. Most Runs in Pakistan vs England T20I Series 2022: Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Dominate Standings.

England have batted well in both innings but there is always a room for improvement. The form of David Malan is a worry for the team considering he is an important player in the middle order. The bowlers will struggle this series and this is where the likes of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will have to come up with the goods.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match will be played on September 20, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards. The game will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi and it is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka. So, PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. In Pakistan, the clash will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I 2022 match on online platforms as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs ENG clash. It will be a high-scoring game and the side chasing could very well end up on the winning side.

