New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): At the heart of Kashmir, where the Zabarwan mountains kiss the sky and the shikaras glide softly across shimmering waters, Dal Lake has for centuries symbolised the soul of Srinagar. Tourists from across the world have come to admire its beauty, culture, and heritage, as per the Ministry of Culture & Tourism's press release.

Now, Dal Lake is ready to take on a new role, that of a sporting arena, where youthful energy and athletic spirit will ripple across its waters.

From August 21 to 23, Dal Lake will host the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival, marking a historic moment when this jewel of Kashmir transforms into a national sporting destination, as per a release from Culture & Tourism.

More than 400 athletes from 36 states and union territories will converge on the lake to compete in three medal events: rowing, canoeing, and kayaking, along with exciting demonstration events like water skiing, dragon boat racing, and a shikara sprint. This carnival of water sports is set to blend sporting excellence with cultural heritage, creating an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.

The government has been consistently working to position Jammu & Kashmir as one of India's premier sports hubs. Gulmarg already holds pride of place as the country's winter sports destination, having hosted five successful editions of the Khelo India Winter Games. Now, with Dal Lake stepping into the spotlight, J&K is set to become an important centre for water sports.

Organised jointly by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the J&K Sports Council, this festival is a direct result of the government's 'Khelo Bharat' policy, aimed at boosting grassroots sports, generating livelihoods, and rejuvenating local infrastructure. The festival is expected to bring economic benefits not just to athletes and coaches, but also to shikara owners, houseboat operators, and the broader tourism ecosystem.

Beyond sports, the event is conceived as a celebration of Kashmir's culture and ecology. Cleaning drives and weed removal operations have been intensified to preserve the natural beauty of the lake, while the festival's mascot, the Himalayan Kingfisher and its logo featuring a shikara proudly highlight the lake's identity.

Shikara operator Mohammad Rafiq Malla, a water sports athlete himself, sees this as a turning point, "This festival will bring new opportunities not only for the athletes but also for people like me who live inside Dal Lake. I want to see young athletes from all over the country playing in Dal Lake. At the same time, I would also like them to enjoy their visit to Jammu and Kashmir and witness the bustling life inside Dal Lake. They should see the people of Dal swimming and taking lotus flowers and vegetables from floating gardens into their baskets, and admire the beauty of the Zabarwan mountains."

Dal Lake, often referred to as the jewel of Srinagar, is a sprawling urban lake located in the heart of Kashmir. This iconic water body spans over 18 square kms and is integral to the tourism and economy of the region. The lake's intricate network of waterways, floating gardens, and houseboats is framed by the majestic Himalayas, providing a picturesque setting.

Affectionately referred to as the "Lake of Flowers", the lake is crucial for local commerce, supporting industries such as fishing and the harvesting of aquatic plants.

The lake's shoreline is adorned with a boulevard lined with parks, Mughal-era gardens, houseboats, and hotels. Visitors can enjoy stunning views of Dal Lake from the historic Mughal gardens like Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh.

Historically, travellers and poets have praised its beauty and vibrant life, contributing to its status as a symbol of the region.

A landmark in India's Sporting Landscape, Dal Lake is more than just a venue; it is a symbol of India's vision to take sports beyond stadiums and into its natural landscapes. From the snowy slopes of Gulmarg to the sandy beaches of Diu, and now the sparkling waters of Srinagar, Khelo India is redefining the country's sporting geography.

As the first ripples of oar and paddle spread across Dal Lake during the festival, they will carry with them not just competition but also messages of heritage, hope, and harmony. In doing so, the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 is set to change the destiny of Dal Lake and elevate Jammu & Kashmir onto India's sporting map with an indelible mark.

As Dal Lake readies to echo with the splash of oars and cheers of athletes, it is not just hosting a festival; it is scripting a new chapter in Kashmir's sporting journey, where culture and competition flow together like its timeless waters. (ANI)

