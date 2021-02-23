Kalyani, Feb 23 (PTI) Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) would look to bounce back to winning ways when they face Indian Arrows in an I-League match at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Wednesday.

TRAU lost 1-3 to Gokulam Kerala FC in their last match which placed them at sixth place with 10 points from eight games.

The Imphal-based team cannot afford to lose points against Indian Arrows as a draw or loss can bring their season crashing down, sending them to the bottom half of the table.

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, head coach Nandakumar said, “We have learned our lesson from the last defeat. We need to be physically strong when we play strong attackers, defend as a unit and avoid unforced errors during games.

“Indian Arrows are a very good side, young, talented, and energetic. I expect a tough game since they can run for the whole 90 minutes. We need to be very focused. It is a must-win game for us if we want to keep our place in the top-six.”

The Indian Arrows lost their last game to Gokulam Kerala 0-4 to remain rooted to the bottom spot with four points from nine matches.

“I have seen a lot of progress and positive signs. We have another big game, and our preparation is the same as every game. We'll go into the game with a positive mind, and play good football,” coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said.

“TRAU are among the strongest teams in the Hero I-League. They have the stamina to run around until the final whistle, and they fight till the end. Tomorrow's game will be of high intensity. The players know the importance of every game and will stick to the plan. It is going to be an interesting game for us.”

