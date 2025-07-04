Aigle (Switzerland), Jul 4 (AP) Frenchman David Lappartient will run unopposed for a third term as UCI president, cycling's governing body said on Friday.

Lappartient, who is also the former head of the French Olympic Committee, lost to Kirsty Coventry in the race for president of the International Olympic Committee earlier this year.

Also Read | Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara To David Warner, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

He has been president of the UCI since 2017.

“Only David Lappartient, current UCI President, submitted a candidacy for the position,” the UCI said. “His election for a third four-year term will be confirmed without a vote.”

Also Read | Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's Close Friend and Manager, Dies at 29 in Tragic ATV Accident Near Malibu Home.

The election of the president for the 2025-29 period will take place during the next UCI Congress, which will be held on Sept. 25 in Kigali, Rwanda. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)