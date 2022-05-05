Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): David Warner on Thursday scored his 89th half-century in T20 cricket, surpassing the West Indian legend Chris Gayle for most half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

The Aussie accomplished this feat during match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read | Mandeep Singh Equals Rohit Sharma’s Record of Most Ducks in IPL History.

Gayle has 88 T20 half-centuries in the T20 format followed by other prolific batters like Virat Kohli (77), Aaron Finch (70) and Rohit Sharma (69).

In the match, Warner played an unbeaten, entertaining and explosive knock of 92 off just 58 deliveries with 12 fours and three sixes.

Also Read | Rangers vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Semifinal Leg 2 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UEL Football Match in IST.

Coming to DC's innings, an unbeaten 122-run stand between David Warner (92*) and Rovman Powell (67*) powered Delhi Capitals to a massive 207 for 3 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It was not a day to remember for SRH's bowling attack as it was smashed all over the park by DC batters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)