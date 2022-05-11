Navi Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals scored 160 for six against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Ravichandran Ashwin scored 50 off 38 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal (48) missed out on a half-century.

Mitchell Marsh (2/25), Anrich Nortje (2/39) and Chetan Sakariya (2/23) were the wicket-takers for the Capitals.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals 160 for 6 in 20 overs (R Ashwin 50, Devdutt Padikkal 48 ; Mitchell Marsh 2/25 , Anrich Nortje 2/39, Chetan Sakariya (2/23) )

