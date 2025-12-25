New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Modern School Barakhamba Road were crowned champions of the DC School Cup 2025 in both the boys and girls categories after the girls beat DPS RK Puram by 133 runs and the boys defeated St Thomas School by 57 runs, marking the successful completion of the tournament, according to a release.

Sixteen schools participated in the boys' category and 4 in the girls' across multiple weeks of cricketing action. Through this initiative, Delhi Capitals made a meaningful contribution to Delhi's cricketing ecosystem and inspired tomorrow's champions.

The DC School Cup - Delhi Capitals' flagship inter-school T20 tournament - celebrated the city's sporting identity while discovering next-generation talent with BCCI-qualified officials, premium venues including the Arun Jaitley Stadium and GMR ground with kits and professional match-day setups.

In the girls' final, Modern School Barakhamba Road beat DPS RK Puram by 133 runs to clinch the title. Batting first, opener Myra Rewal scored 83 off 53 and skipper Kashvi Kumar smashed 118 off 62 to take Modern to 240/2. Bowling with discipline, Avni Aggarwal took 1/12 as DPS managed 107/3 despite Vaibhavi Dudeja's 75* off 63.

In the boys' final, Modern School Barakhamba Road beat St Thomas School by 57 runs. Batting first, Tanmay Chaudhary starred with 118 off 65 and skipper Varun Sharma added 76 off 41 for 215/5. Modern then restricted St Thomas to 158/8 with Grihith Gumber's 3/43 and Tanmay's 1/15, making Modern double champions.

On the successful completion of the DC School Cup 2025, Sunil Gupta, CEO of Delhi Capitals, said, "Heartiest congratulations to Modern School Barakhamba Road for their remarkable double triumph in both boys' and girls' categories of the DC School Cup 2025. Seeing hundreds of young Delhi cricketers showcase their talent coming from various schools has been truly inspiring, breathing new life into school cricket in the city. The sight of these budding cricketers playing their finals at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium - smiles beaming ear to ear - made every effort worthwhile. We look forward to even greater participation next year, particularly from more girls' teams, as we continue to try and contribute to building Delhi's cricketing future." (ANI)

