Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) Opener Quinton de Kock's entertaining fifty and Nicholas Pooran's late charge powered Lucknow Super Giants to 181 for five against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

De Kock hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his 56-ball 81, while Pooran smashed five sixes en route a 21-ball 40 not out.

Skipper KL Rahul (20) and Marcus Stoinis (24) also got starts but couldn't capitalise.

Glenn Maxwell (2/23) snapped two wickets for RCB, while Yash Dayal (1/24), Reece Topley (1/39) and Mohammed Siraj (1/47) accounted for one each.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 181 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 81; Glenn Maxwell 2/23).

