Galle, Jul 17 (AP) Pakistan's pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared six wickets between them while Dhananjaya de Silva posted his 10th hundred before Sri Lanka was bowled out for 312 by lunch Monday on Day 2 of the first cricket test.

Shaheen took three wickets for 86 in his return from a year out with a knee injury and Naseem returned 3-90 to help ensure Pakistan's quicks outperformed the spin bowlers.

Sri Lanka was reeling at 54-4 on the first morning and owed its 300-plus total to vice-captain de Silva, who negotiated some nervous moments against the pace attack before cashing in against the spinners.

The middle-order batter resumed with his overnight score of 94 and reached his century with a single to fine leg off Shaheen. It was his third test hundred against Pakistan, and also his third at Galle.

Pakistan took the second new ball in a bid to knock off the remaining wickets and started well when Naseem had Prabath Jayasuriya caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed. De Silva was out for 122 when he sliced attempting to clear deep point and was caught by Shan Masood.

De Silva faced 214 deliveries and he hit 12 fours and three sixes.

There was stubborn resistance from Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando, who added 29 runs for the last wicket. Fernando scored 21 with two fours and a six, and the runs could prove to be crucial runs on a wicket that is turning considerably.

Sri Lanka added 70 runs on the second morning for the loss of four wickets, with the last wicket of Rajitha falling in the last over before lunch. (AP)

