Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Debutant Suved Parkar hit a stroke-filled 104 to guide Mumbai to a strong 304 for three on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Uttarakhand here on Monday.

Armaan Jaffer (60) and Sarfaraz Khan (69 not out) also slammed half-centuries as the 41-time Ranji Trophy winners dominated the day and the trio justified skipper Prithvi Shaw's decision to bat first.

Parkar, who got a life, anchored the innings. The 21-year right-handed batter, who has played for India U-19, struck eight boundaries and two sixes in his 218-ball knock.

On the day, he also joined the likes of his skipper and coach Amol Mazumdar to score a hundred on Ranji debut.

Along with Jaffer, Parkar rallied the Mumbai innings with a 112-run third-wicket stand after his team was in a spot of bother at 64/2, having lost both openers Shaw (21) and Yashashvi Jaiswal (35) cheaply.

Parkar, who impressed with his footwork, then found an able ally in an in-form Sarfaraz, who was at his aggressive best, as the duo compounded the bowling team's woes by adding 128 runs for the fourth wicket.

After the fall of two quick wickets, Parkar and Jaffer played with caution in the initial stage. But, after they got in to their groove, they upped the ante.

The duo played shots on all sides and made the opposition bowlers toil hard. Jaffer, who hit seven boundaries and two sixes in his 133-ball knock, lofted leg-spinner Dikshanshu Negi to complete his fifty.

Parkar nudged pacer Akash Madhwal for a single to reach his maiden half-century.

Mumbai lost only one wicket in the extended second session of play, which started late due to a wet outfield.

Once Jaffer departed, Parkar took the onus on himself to score and with Sarfaraz ensured that Mumbai did not lose a single wicket in the final session.

Parkar reached the three-figure mark with a boundary off Madhwal towards he square-leg region.

Sarfaraz's knock was laced with eight boundaries and one six.

Mumbai lost Shaw (20) early. Shaw scored a boundary on the first ball -- a cover drive off Deepak Dhapola (3/53) -- and then hammered two more fours in the opening over.

Shaw, who was looking in his elements, was however undone by Dhapola's inswinger in the seventh over, knocking off the off-stump as Mumbai lost its first wicket for 36.

Jaiswal (35) became Dhapola's second victim and fell just before lunch. Jaiswal hammered six boundaries before being caught by Swapnil Singh at second slip.

