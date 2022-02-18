Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 18 (ANI): India batter Virat Kohli on Friday said that he wanted to stay positive when he went out to bat against West Indies in the ongoing second T20I.

Kohli had recorded scores of 8, 18, and 0 in the ODI series against West Indies and in the first T20I, the right-handed batter was dismissed after a knock of 17. However, in the second T20I, the former skipper brought out his vintage shots to play a quality knock of 52.

"I had decided when I went in to stay positive but then we lost a few wickets. I still wanted to keep going but unfortunately, I got out. I was happy with my intent that I wanted to play my shots. Sometimes you play with responsibility, over a period of time, you tend to ask if you want to play the big shots early," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports after India's innings came to an end.

"You don't want to be reckless but at the same time, you want to play your shots. That is the balance you strive for. Today I was happy with that balance. The wicket was gripping in the middle so if we are smart with the ball we have got enough. Special mention to Rishabh and Venky in the end. They have got us those 10 extra runs," he added.

Kohli played a 52-run knock as India posted 186/5 against West Indies in the ongoing second T20I of the three-match series. Rishabh Pant (52*) and Venkatesh Iyer (33) also contributed with the bat as India posted a score of more than the 180-run mark. Pant and Iyer had formed a 76-run stand for the fifth wicket.

In the final six overs, India managed to add 76 more runs to their total, taking the score past the 180-run mark. (ANI)

