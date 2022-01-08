Panaji (Goa) [India], January 8 (ANI): Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham was distraught with the decisions that went against his team in their goalless draw against bottom-placed SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, on Friday.

Despite several efforts, the Islanders failed to make the most of their opportunities and had to settle for a point in a cagey affair, which also saw them climb up to the top of the league table.

"I'm more interested in this game this evening and for me, well done to SC East Bengal, but also we've had three clearcut penalties denied and not given. And for me, that's the reason we haven't come away with the results tonight," said Des Buckingham in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"We're happy with the clean sheet. I don't think they've had a chance at our goal, but we, we trust the process we follow, but we need to also make sure that when we create chances, if we're upheld the way we have been one with the handball, the second on Cassio (Gabriel) and the third one for me, Mourtada Fall pulled down in the middle of the goal. You trust that the officials see and give at least one, if not all three," he added.

The head coach further praised Phurba Lachenpa and said that he pleased with the debuatant's performance.

"He (Phurba Lachenpa) didn't have much to do. Full-bore, you know, it's, it's a good start in debut for him, pleased for him, but he hasn't really had anything to do in the game. You know, I felt we had full control of the game and we created enough opportunities to win the game, both from open play and from the decisions that I've just spoken about So I'm happy with Phurba and we'll see what happens for the next game," said the head coach.

"We need to keep creating chances the way we are. I think defensively, we were very sound tonight and that's obviously been an area of concern, the last three games, which is nice to see we've come away with a clean sheet. We just need to keep working on creating the chances, whether or not we manage to find the net, or if we take chances of the set plays, just make sure that we take those opportunities," he added. (ANI)

