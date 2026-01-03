Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): The 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), a World Athletics Gold Label Race, will witness a dynamic mix of seasoned champions and emerging talent, showcasing the depth and strength of Indian distance running from across the nation.

All eyes will be on defending champions Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor as they return to centre stage, set to defend their titles at Asia's most prestigious marathon on Sunday, 18 January 2025, as per a release from TMM.

The top three finishers in the Indian Elite men's and women's categories will be awarded prize money of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. In addition, an event record bonus of Rs 2 lakh is on offer, along with an Indian event record jackpot of Rs 1 lakh. The current Indian event records are held by Nitendra Singh Rawat (2:15:48) in the men's category and Sudha Singh (2:34:56) in the women's category.

The men's elite field is led by Anish Thapa, who also claimed victory at the Hyderabad Marathon 2025, underlining his strong championship credentials. An experienced campaigner, Anish owns a personal best of 2:16:41, set in Delhi in 2022.

He will face stiff competition from Man Singh, the runner-up at TMM 2025, who boasts an impressive personal best of 2:13:25, achieved at the 2025 Valencia Marathon. Man Singh is the third-fastest Indian marathoner of all time and the 2024 Asian Marathon Championships winner, making him a standout contender.

Adding further depth to the field is Srinu Bugatha, the two-time TMM Champion (2020 & 2024), who returns with a proven pedigree on this course. He will be joined by Pradeep Singh Chaudhary, who has been showing steady improvement on the domestic circuit and is emerging as a strong challenger.

The women's elite field will see Nirmaben Thakor, set on securing a historic hat-trick of Tata Mumbai Marathon titles. She will face strong competition from Jyoti Gawate, winner of the TMM 2011 and 2017 editions, who is set for a strong comeback. A decade earlier, Lalita Babbar claimed three consecutive titles from 2012 to 2014, a feat Nirmaben will attempt to emulate.

Also in contention is Bhagirathi, a winner of marathons in Hyderabad and Delhi, who arrives with a personal best of 2:48:56 achieved in Delhi. Completing a competitive women's line-up are Sonam, a podium finisher at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, and Ashvini Madan Jadhav, who stands out as one of the youngest athletes in the elite field.

Vivek Singh, JT MD, Procam International, said, "The Tata Mumbai Marathon has always been a definitive platform for Indian distance running, and the 21st edition once again underlines the depth, resilience, and growing competitiveness of our elite athletes. With defending champions returning, former winners back in contention, and a strong group of emerging runners stepping up, the Indian elite field reflects how far the sport has progressed nationally. As a World Athletics Gold Label Race, the Tata Mumbai Marathon continues to challenge Indian athletes to test themselves against the highest benchmarks while giving them a stage that commands global attention."

This year's race will feature 36 of the country's top athletes competing for the men's and women's titles, comprising 23 men and 13 women. (ANI)

