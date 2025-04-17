Narainpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Defending champions Delhi stormed into the semi-finals of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's National Football Championship 2025, when they beat Chandigarh 8-0 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday.

The contest was virtually over in the first session itself, as the winners pumped in seven goals during this period. While Moirangthem Rajeshwor Singh, Aditya Adhikari, and Laishram Rahul Meitei scored two goals each, Sankhil Darpol Tuishang and Arman Ahmad struck the other two goals.

Delhi were in full control from the beginning and opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Moirangthem Rajeshwor Singh, whose curling shot from the right found the target, leaving Chandigarh goalkeeper Jaspal Singh stranded.

Aditya Adhikari netted the second goal in the 16th minute when he ran in from the left to score with a deft right-footer from a difficult angle. There was no end to Chandigarh's woes as Moirangthem's strong shot from inside the box made it 3-0 in the 27th minute.

Thereafter, it was like a one-way traffic on the pitch, and Delhi netted another five goals to make it a complete rout. (ANI)

