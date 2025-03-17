New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) South African batting stalwart Faf du Plessis was Monday appointed vice-captain of Delhi Capitals team for the upcoming Indian Premier League season beginning on March 22.

The former South Africa captain will be Axar Patel's deputy in the Delhi-based franchise. Axar was named DC captain on Friday.

"I am very excited. Delhi has been great and the boys have been fantastic. Definitely, I feel happy and ready," the right-handed batter said in a video uploaded by the franchise.

The 40-year-old du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last three seasons of the IPL. However, he was not retained by RCB ahead of the mega auction last year.

He was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in the accelerated round of the bidding process after he did not get any takers in the opening round.

Delhi Capitals had failed to reach the play-offs round last season. PTI PDS

