New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been advised to rest as a precautionary move as the 'chinaman' picked up a groin niggle, which has cast doubt on his participation in the clash against Mumbai Indians, as ESPNcricindo reported.

According to ESPNcricinfo, there is no confirmation yet on when the 29-year-old spinner will be ready to play again.

Also Read | South Africa All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During SA-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2024.

Given that Kuldeep has been travelling with the Capitals team and is presently in Mumbai, where they will play their next game on April 7 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the injury is most likely not significant.

Kuldeep took three wickets in his two away games for Capital this season against the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. However, he was unable to take part in their subsequent games against the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam, their second home ground.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals’ Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Likely to Miss IPL 2024 Match Against Mumbai Indians After Being Advised Rest Following Groin Niggle.

Despite their victory over CSK, the Capitals' 106-run loss to KKR left head coach Ricky Ponting "almost embarrassed" with his side's first half of the game.

"I was almost embarrassed with our first half of the game - to concede that many runs. It took us two hours as well to bowl our overs, so we were two overs behind again, which means the guys bowling the last two overs only get to bowl with four fielders outside the circle," Ponting said in a post-match press conference.

"There are a lot of things that happened in this game that are unacceptable; we have to fix [them] immediately to go forward in this tournament," the Australian added.

After Sunday's game against Mumbai, Delhi will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on April 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)