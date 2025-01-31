Virat Kohli might have had another poor innings on his return to Ranji Trophy after 12 years when he was clean bowled for a mere six runs in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25, but he still won the hearts of many with his gesture. After the end of play on Day 2, the legendary met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on-field during the felicitation ceremony, inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and immediately after meeting the former Indian national cricket team captain touched his coach's feet as a gesture of respect. Immediately after the respectful gesture, the two had a small conversation and left in opposite directions. Virat Kohli Felicitated by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley After Day 2 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Touching Rajkumar Sharma's Feet:

Virat Kohli touching his childhood coach's feet. It shows us how much crown did @imVkohli is. ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/Hqg57nbojP — Total Cricket (@TotalCricket18) January 31, 2025

