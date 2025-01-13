Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia have been unanimously elected as the Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer, respectively, of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Their appointments follow a by-election held during the Special General Meeting at the BCCI HQ on Sunday. The process was overseen by A.K. Joti, the Electoral Officer for the 2024 by-election. Both Saikia and Bhatia will assume their roles with immediate effect.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Mr. Devajit Saikia and Mr. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia on their appointments as Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer, respectively. They are taking forward the exceptional legacy of Mr. Jay Shah and Mr. Ashish Shelar, who have set exemplary standards in these roles. I am confident that their proven administrative acumen and deep understanding of financial operations will help us reach new heights in both governance and financial management. I also take this opportunity to thank our State Associations for their unanimous support and their faith in our shared vision for Indian Cricket," Roger Binny, President, BCCI, said as quoted by a media advisory from the BCCI.

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, said, "The appointments of Mr. Devajit Saikia and Mr. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia mark an exciting new chapter for BCCI's administrative framework. They step into the distinguished shoes of Mr. Jay Shah and Mr. Ashish Shelar, who were stellar in their respective roles. Mr. Saikia and Mr. Bhatia, with their track record in cricket administration and professional expertise are ideal choices and I look forward to working closely with them. The overwhelming endorsement from our State Associations reinforces our collective commitment to taking the game to greater heights. We will continue to develop cricket infrastructure across the country and create more opportunities for everyone to be involved in our beautiful game." (ANI)

