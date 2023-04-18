Sirsaim (Goa) [India], April 18 (ANI): FC Goa and Velsao both sealed a place in the final round of the 2023 Reliance Foundation Development League after they played out a goalless draw in their latest encounter at the SESA Academy Ground in Sirsaim.

A feisty game in general saw goalmouth action restricted towards the beginning and end of the game.

The game started on a furious note as both teams created chances that could have garnered them an early lead. However, the pace of the opening minutes was matched by a penchant towards missing the target from close range.

It started with FC Goa's Delton Colaco and Malsawmtluanga Ralte. And was followed by Velsao's Pilot Singh. The goalkeeper was finally called into action in the 20th minute when Bob Jackson flexed his muscles to keep the game goalless.

The rest of the first half remained feisty but failed to produce goal-mouth action.

The Gaurs started the second period the stronger but failed to create clear-cut chances till the very end.

A long throw in the 85th minute from the left by Deeshank Kunkalikar was mishandled on the line by the Velsao keeper. The melee that followed saw the ball bounce off the upright before Saish Gaonkar's attempt from a yard out was blocked at point-blank range.

A few minutes later, Deeshank was again in the thick of things. This time his ball to the far post found Vasim Inamdar. The forward, though, couldn't make the best of the opportunity.

Velsao had a couple of openings with Bob Jackson in the FC Goa goal again called into action minutes before the referee blew for full-time.

The draw keeps FC Goa unbeaten in the tournament with five wins and two draws to their names, an identical record to Velsao. The Gaurs remain on top courtesy of a better goal difference. (ANI)

