Aizawl, Apr 19 (PTI) Diamond Harbour FC of West Bengal clinched the I-League 2 title after defeating hosts Chanmari FC 1-0 here on Saturday. Both teams were promoted to the I-League as the top-two finishers in the standings.

Despite the loss, Chanmari were assured of a top-two finish after their nearest challengers Sporting Clube de Goa dropped points in a 1-1 draw against FC Bengaluru United in another match on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Also Read | LSG 16/1 in 2.2 Over | RR vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Jofra Archer Dismisses Mitchell Marsh.

Diamond Harbour FC have already secured promotion on April 11 when they were assured of a top-two finish. They sit pretty at the top with 37 points (11 wins and four draws). They will hope to finish the season unbeaten when they face Bengaluru United on April 26 in Naihati.

With Chanmari FC now joining Aizawl FC in the I-League, it will mark the first time two clubs from Mizoram will be part of the I-League.

Also Read | WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees: Here's Full List of Wrestling Legends Honoured Ahead of WrestleMania 41.

With just one round to go, Chanmari FC have 30 points from 15 matches (nine wins, three draws and three losses) in the I-League 2 this season.

Sporting Clube de Goa have 26 points and will finish in third place.

While the champions and promotion spots have been decided, the relegation battle has been pushed to the final day after TRAU FC's 3-2 win over Sports Academy Tirur at Manjeri, Kerala, on Saturday.

Needing a win to keep survival hopes alive, TRAU clinched their first away victory of the season after a superb first-half display. They are now in eighth place with 12 points, two less than seventh-placed NEROCA FC.

It will all come down to the Imphal derby between TRAU and NEROCA on April 26 to decide who get relegated from the I-League 2.

For NEROCA, a draw will do, while TRAU need a win to survive.

Bottom-placed side KLASA FC, who are on seven points, have already been relegated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)