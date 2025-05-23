Evian-les-Bains (France), May 23 (PTI) Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi finished their first round at the Jabra ladies Open with identical one over par 72 each here.

All three were tied 36th in the standings.

The fourth Indian, Tvesa Malik, had a disappointing start with 4-over 75 and she was tied 84th.

Moa Folke of Sweden led the field at the end of the first day as she put in a near perfect round with eight birdies and one bogey.

Folke started from the sixth, as players began on the sixth and 15th at the Evian Resort and Golf Club, and birdied the first, second, seventh, ninth, 12th, 13th, 15th and 18th holes. Her only bogey of the round was on the 16th hole.

After a good Top-10 last week, Diksha, starting from the sixth, made four birdies and had five bogeys in her first round.

Diksha started the day with a birdie on the sixth and the seventh and added one more on the ninth. Two bogeys on the 13th and 16th saw her fall back.

A birdie on the first saw her bounce back and she was 2-under at that stage. But three bogeys in a row from third to the fifth, her last three holes, saw her fall to 1-over.

Avani Prashanth, starting on the 15th, had three birdies against four bogeys, while Hitaashee Bakshi, who was tied 12th last week in Dutch Ladies, had two birdies, one bogey and a double bogey in her 72.

Folke leads her closest competitors by two shots. In second place there is a five-way tie between Finland's Sanna Nuutinen, Thai April Angurasaranee, Australian Kelsey Bennett, Czech Sara Kouskova and Spaniard Amaia Latorre.

Four players are in a share of seventh place with Alexandra Swayne of the U.S. England's Annabel Fuller, Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini and Italy's Anna Zanusso all on four-under-par.

