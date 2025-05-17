Hilversum (Netherlands), May 17 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar, who finished late in the first round for a 1-under 71, was back early on the second day and shot 2-under 70 to get into the top five of the Dutch Ladies Open here.

The second round was still in progress, but Mimi Rhodes of England, who has been having a great season, was on the top with 69-69 at 6-under and two ahead of Diksha.

Also Read | WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Avani Prashanth, in her rookie season, had a 73 on the first day. In the second round she was 2-under through 17 holes. At 2-over total she has a chance of making the cut.

The 2024 Hero Women's Order of Merit winner, Hitaashee Bakshi (71), was in Top-20 at tied 17th, but was yet to begin her second round.

Also Read | DC vs GT IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 60.

Tvesa Malik was 2-over 74 in the first round and Pranavi Urs had an off-day with a 77 and withdrew with an injury.

Diksha had two birdies against one bogey in round one, but on the second day, she had five birdies against three bogeys. She was tied fourth with Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands, who had rounds of 72-69.

Four other players -- Maha Hadioui, Hannah Screen, Amelia Garvey and Laura Fuenfstueck -- were also at 3-under with Diksha. But three of the four had not started their second round and Maha had three more holes to play in the second.

As Mimi Rhodes moved ahead, Denmark's Sofie Kibsgaard and Poland's Dorota Zalewska, the overnight co-leaders with 68 each, were tied second. They were yet to start their second round. The pair opened with rounds of four-under 68 at Goyer Golf & Country Club.

It was a tight leaderboard on Day 1 with Sofie Kibsgaard and Dorota Zalewska at the top with 4-under 68 each.

There were five players in the third place. England's Hannah Screen and Mimi Rhodes, New Zealand's Amelia Garvey, Germany's Laura Fuenfstueck, and Sweden's Lisa Petterson, all fired rounds of three-under par for round one.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)