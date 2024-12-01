Buenos Aires (Argentina), Dec 1 (AP) Novak Djokovic was part of the ceremony before the Copa Libertadores final at Monumental de Nunez Stadium.

Djokovic, owner of a men's record 24 Grand Slam titles, helped to carry the Copa trophy onto the pitch on Saturday. He did not express a preference for either of the Brazilian finalists.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Results: Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Usos Register Commanding Win Over Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline; Rhea Ripley With Final Laugh, Title Holders Win Respective Matches.

Botafogo beat Atletico Mineiro 3-1.

The tennis great is in Argentina to play an exhibition match on Sunday with former US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro, who is retiring from tennis.

Also Read | India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Live Score Updates of Day 2: Rohit Sharma Wins the Toss, Decides to Field First.

Djokovic supports Red Star Belgrade in his native Serbia. He has also declared he likes two foreign teams; Manchester United and AC Milan. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)