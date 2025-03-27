Mumbai, March 27: Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda’s quarter-final clash at the Miami Open, scheduled for late wednesday night (IST), has been postponed until Friday early morning (IST). In accordance with ATP rules that do not allow for a match to go on court after 11 p.m (local time), the quarterfinal meeting between Djokovic and Korda will be the third match after the quarterfinals starts at 1 p.m. local time ( 10:30 p.m IST) Thursday. The quarterfinals between Djokovic is now scheduled to take place at 1:40 a.m (IST) on Friday. Alexandra Eala Stuns Iga Swiatek To Make Miami Open 2025 Semifinals.

"Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda’s quarter-final clash at the Miami Open has been postponed until Thursday (local time)", the tournament announced.

The 37-year-old Djokovic is three victories from a record-breaking seventh Miami trophy. Should he capture his first title at the hard-court event since winning at Crandon Park in 2016, it would also mark Djokovic’s 100th tour-level crown. Korda, 24, will aim for his third Masters 1000 semi-final.

Elsewhere, Arthur Fils rallied from a set down and overcame troubles with back pain to upset top seed Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and book his quarterfinal spot at the Miami Open, a hard-court ATP Masters 1000. The 20-year-old Frenchman wore down World No. 2 Zverev with his powerful hitting for a two-hour triumph earn the biggest win of his career by ATP Ranking. Iga Swiatek Receives Extra Security Protection at Miami Open 2025 After Verbal Harassment.

Having also reached the quarterfinals at the Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier this month, Fils is only the third Frenchman to reach the last eight at both ‘Sunshine Double’ events in the same year after Yannick Noah (1896-87, 1989) and Gael Monfils (2016). He will take on his Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinals.

