Mumbai, March 24: Novak Djokovic, who earned a record-breaking 411th ATP Masters 1000 match win at the Miami Open, believes the game is in great shape with newcomers such as Joao Fonseca, as well as talented World No. 1 and 2; 23-year-old Jannik Sinner and charismatic 21-year-old Alcaraz, who have combined to win seven Grand Slams. The 18-year-old Brazilian Fonseca has enjoyed a rapid rise at the start of the 2025 season. Miami Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Breaks Rafael Nadal’s Record for Most ATP Masters 1000 Match Wins.

He claimed his maiden tour-level title in Buenos Aires in February and became the youngest player to reach round three at ATP Masters 1000 since Carlos Alcaraz in Paris in 2021, when he defeated Hugo Humbert to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Saturday.

Among those impressed by the fast-rising 18-year-old is Djokovic, the record holder for most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, who spoke at length about Fonseca on Sunday at the Miami Open.

“He has been the talk of the tour in the last several months. So young and just incredible firepower from both ends of the baseline. Serve. He’s a very complete player. What is impressive is the way he strikes the ball, but even more so how he handles the nerves on the court for someone that doesn’t have experience at all playing at the highest level," Djokovic said of Fonseca in a press conference after the Serbian’s third-round victory against Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Djokovic is making his 14th Miami appearance, and Fonseca is making his first. Nearly 20 years Fonseca’s senior, the Serbian earned a record 411th ATP Masters 1000 match win on Sunday, while the Brazilian star is set to compete in his maiden third-round appearance at that level. The Serbian next faces 15th seed Italian Lorenzo Musetti, while Fonseca plays Alex de Minaur on Monday. Miami Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova Ends Mirra Andreeva’s Winning Streak, Emma Raducanu Prevails After McCartney Kessler Retires.

“He’s exciting for Brazil, for the world of tennis... He’s not the only one. You have Mensik. Maybe because people talk about Fonseca so much, they forgot about Mensik. They’re (close to) the same age. (Learner) Tien, as well. All those players are very young, but they have as good of rankings as he does," he added.

While Djokovic is just one title shy of capturing his 100th tour-level crown, Fonseca captured his first last month in Buenos Aires, becoming the youngest South American champion in the history of the ATP Tour (since 1990). Djokovic won his first tour-level title at age 19 in 2006, according to ATP stats.

“I think it’s exciting. I don’t know what I should call it, that generation, new, new, new generation is bringing. It’s always great that you have exciting players to watch and see the players that have the potential to reach the greatest heights and to carry this sport. Obviously, Sinner and Alcaraz are the leaders of today, still very young. But then these guys, seems like they’re knocking on the door of Sinner, Alcaraz in the years to come," Djokovic said.

