New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly on Monday expressed his happiness after the apex council announced the increase in the match fees of the domestic players.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council met and it was decided that there will be a hike in the match fees of domestic cricketers. Seniors will now have fees of INR 60,000 (above 40 matches). Under 23 will have fees of INR 25,000 while Under 19 will have fees of INR 20,000.

"Very happy to have the raise in match fees of domestic players,men and women, passed by the apex council today ..They are always the key to indias success in cricket at the international level @bcci @JayShah @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv," tweeted Sourav Ganguly.

One of the major points to be discussed in the meeting was the compensation package that will be handed to domestic cricketers after the Indian domestic calendar was impacted in the 2020-2021 seasons due to COVID-19. Secretary Jay Shah announced that cricketers who participated in the 2019-20 domestic season will get a 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation.

The working committee was formed by the BCCI to look into the compensation package of 50 per cent of the total match fee. The committee comprised of former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, Santosh Menon, Jaydev Shah, Yudhvir Singh, Rohan Jaitley, Avishek Dalmiya, and Devajit Saikia. (ANI)

