New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar won't need to undergo surgery for the swelling in his heart and the athlete has been asked to take complete rest for the next two months by his doctor.

Sharad who was recently admitted to the AIIMS Delhi due to a swelling in his heart is now feeling better.

"I am feeling okay now but my doctor has advised me to take complete bed rest for the next two months and not to take part in any kind of sports activities. I am dying to get back on the field but for now, I have been adviced strictly not to get up from the bed," Sharad told ANI.

"The best thing is I don't need surgery as the swelling could be diluted with medicine only," he added.

After winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the men's high jump event, Sharad had revealed that he was battling through an injury on the eve of the event. (ANI)

