New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Oriental Cup Football Tournament 2025 concluded with Delhi Public School, RK Puram and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Faridabad emerging champions in the boys' and girls' categories respectively here on Tuesday.

In the girls' final, debutants Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, Faridabad defeated two-time champions Sanskriti School 4–3 in a tense penalty shootout, marking a sensational campaign in their maiden appearance.

Palak, Nidhi, Tanisha, and Somya converted from the spot for Faridabad, while Aditi Chamoli, Amina Abdali, and Azaira Bajaj scored for Sanskriti.

In the boys' final, DPS RK Puram edged out The Mother's International School in a thrilling 5–4 shootout win.

Arhan Gupta, Ayush Ranjan, Afraaj Taeiq, Aarav Pahwa, and Kartik Kashyap held their nerve to score and seal the title for DPS. Amogh Shandilya, Daivik Bejgotra, Dhruv Tuli, and Trigya Chaturvedi converted for MIS, who fell just short.

Each winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with the Oriental Cup trophy.

The runners-up received Rs 50,000, while the winning coaches and runner-up coaches were awarded Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Held from July 21 to July 29, the tournament featured 36 school teams, 24 in the boys' category and 12 in the girls' competition, from across Delhi-NCR, with matches played in a league-cum-knockout format.

