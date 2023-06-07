Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) The organising committee of the Durand Cup football tournament on Wednesday announced Shillong in Meghalaya and Kokrajhar in Assam as the new host venues this year.

The committee announced that the tournament will be held between August 3 and September 3.

Last year's edition saw Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri winning the coveted Durand Cup for the first time in his glittering career, after his side Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in a thrilling final in Kolkata.

Besides the new host venues, this year's tournament will see many firsts, including the participation of Shillong Lajong football club among others.

This Durand Cup edition will also be held in Kolkata and Guwahati.

